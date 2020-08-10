JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

65% buyers will spend big this Diwali, shows TRA Research survey
Business Standard

Former PM Manmohan Singh lists three-step solution for economic crisis

First of the three immediate steps is to "ensure people's livelihoods are protected and they have spending power through a significant direct cash assistance"

Topics
Manmohan Singh | Indian Economy

BS Reporter  |  new Delhi 

Manmohan Singh
Dr Singh said, “deep and prolonged economic slowdown” was “inevitable”, however, “I do not want to use words like ‘depression’ in a cavalier fashion,” he said

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh has listed out a three-step solution to stem the current economic crisis and restore normalcy in an email-exchange with the BBC.

First of the three immediate steps is to “ensure people's livelihoods are protected and they have spending power through a significant direct cash assistance”.

The second remedy according to Singh is to make available sufficient capital for businesses via “government-backed credit guarantee programmes". For the third step, he recommends “institutional autonomy and processes” for fixing the country's financial sector.

Dr Singh said, “deep and prolonged economic slowdown” was “inevitable”, however, “I do not want to use words like ‘depression’ in a cavalier fashion,” he said.

.

.
First Published: Mon, August 10 2020. 23:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU