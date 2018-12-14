FPOs: A solution to boost farmers' income and help soothe agarian distress

For Birju Lal Parte, joining Maa Macha Crop Producer Company, two-three years back was a live-saving decision. The farmer-producer company (FPC), named after a local river, has provided the 39-year-old farmer from Doudi village in the Betul district — and many others — seeds at prices lower than in the market, and also bought all the maize he grew on his eight acres.

The FPC shares maize to poultry firms in Punjab and Haryana, where it is used as cattle feed. At a time when most crop prices have plummeted because of over production and low demand, joining an FPC ...