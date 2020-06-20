Govt changes policy to distribute free cooking gas cylinders: Details here

In a move that may impact 80 million families, the government has changed its policy to distribute free cooking gas cylinders. Instead of the Centre giving an advance payment for the scheme, as was announced in April, consumers will now have to pay for the third cylinder first, which will subsequently be reimbursed by the government.

Earlier, beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) were entitled to three free liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders effective April 1 to June 30 this year. For the first and second cylinder, advance payments were made by the ...