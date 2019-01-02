From financials to people issues, 2019 may well be the year of reckoning

With the dawn of a new year, a complete review of a few long grid-locked issues will be on the cards. Be it the recapitalisation of state-run banks, leadership concerns, reluctance on the part of banks to recalibrate their business models, the way they go about their off-site servicing of customers, or staffing and human resource problems.

Outlined are the top five problems that will engage us down the road. Two cheers are enough At long last, the Centre decided to infuse an additional Rs 830 billion into state-run banks, up 63 per cent, taking the total corpus to Rs 1.3 ...