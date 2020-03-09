From loans to refills at doorsteps, Ujjwala scheme may get a facelift

Soon, consumers might get an option to refill cooking gas cylinders for amounts as small as Rs 50-100 at their doorstep. The option can be exercised after the proposed introduction of mobile liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) vans across the country.

This is among a slew of measures to be introduced by oil marketing companies (OMCs) to boost the number of refills under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY). Sources say plans are also afoot to extend partial loans to customers for cylinder refills. Encouraging the sustained usage of LPG has remained a challenge before oil marketers ...