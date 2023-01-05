JUST IN
FSSAI likely to consider 'warning' stickers on front-of-pack labels

The food regulatory authority is likely to incorporate certain necessary changes such as warning labels along with the existing ratings system in the labelling draft regulations

Pratigya Yadav  |  New Delhi 

Representative Image

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) may consider adding warning labels, along with its recommendations, to its existing proposed draft policy for front-of-pack labels (FoPL) before it submits the proposal to the government for its final approval.

Read our full coverage on FSSAI

First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 21:32 IST

