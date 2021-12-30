Fully support idea of deploying 5G 'small cells' on electric poles: COAI

-
ALSO READ
Fixing floor prices critical amid financial stress in telecom: COAI
COAI warns mobile users against fraud messages, calls relating to KYC
Poles protest across nation for media freedom, defending US-owned channel
What are fuel-cell electric vehicles and how are they different from EVs?
COAI says telecom among most heavily taxed sectors, seeks relief from govt
-
Industry body COAI on Thursday said it fully supports the idea of deploying 5G 'small cells' on electric poles.
The association noted that a key driver of effective 5G implementation is deployment of small cells which is a critical part of upgrading and expanding 4G networks.
"In line with this, the committee led by Senior DDG, Kerala LSA, and members from State Electricity Department and COAI, telecom service providers and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) provided a concrete proposal for the use of electric pole for 5G small cell deployment," SP Kochhar, director general of COAI said in a statement.
COAI emphasised that to combat the challenges of laying aerial OFC (optical fibre cable), which serves as the backbone for 'small cell towers', it is important to enable initiatives for sharing existing infrastructure.
"...we completely support the idea of deploying 5G small cells on electric poles and have provided the international best practices to the committee," Cellular Operators' Association of India (COAI) said.
"With regard to the deployment of small cells over poles, we're in close contact with Department of Telecom and coordinating with OEMs to provide inputs on technical specifications, aesthetics, power requirements, backhaul requirements," it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU