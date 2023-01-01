JUST IN
GACs to have wider scope, will hear all types of grievance appeals
Corporate tax collection to GDP ratio exceeds 3% after two years in FY'22
GACs to have wider scope, will hear all types of grievance appeals

MeitY had stated there was a need to set up GACs as grievance officers hired by the platforms often did not address issues satisfactorily

Topics
information technology | Public grievances

Sourabh Lele  |  New Delhi 

digital, online, e-commerce, super apps

Grievance Appellate Committees (GACs) to be formed under IT Amendment Rules, 2022 will play a broader role, and will deal with all types of appeals of grievances against intermediaries, including those related to personal data of users, sources said.

First Published: Sun, January 01 2023. 13:31 IST

