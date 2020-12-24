Gadkari to inaugurate, lay foundation stone for 18 highway projects in Raj

-
-
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 18 highway projects in Rajasthan virtually on Thursday.
According to a press statement from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, these projects carry a road length of nearly 1,127 kilometres, involving a construction value of Rs 8,341 crores. Paving the way for the development of Rajasthan, these roads aim to enhance better connectivity, convenience and economic growth in the state.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will preside over the virtual function which would be attended by Union Minister Gen (Retd) VK Singh and several ministers from the state.
Earlier on Monday, Gadkari inaugurated and laid the foundation for 14 national highway (NH) projects in Telangana through video conferencing.
As per an official release, these projects include 765.663 kilometres long roads worth Rs 13,169 crores.
