Gadkari to lay foundation stones for Rs 20,000-cr projects in Haryana

Union Minister will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for economic corridor projects worth Rs 20,000 crore in Haryana, the government said on Monday.

The web-based function will be presided over by Chief Minister

"Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Shri will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of various as part of a new economic corridor worth over Rs 20 thousand crore in on the coming 14th," Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.

The projects for inauguration include 35.45 km 4-lane Rohna/ Hasangarh to Jhajjar section of NH 334B costing Rs 1,183 crore, 70 km 4-laning of Punjab- Border to Jind section of NH 71 (Rs 857 crore), and the 85.36 km 2-lane with paved shoulders Jind-Karnal Highway on NH 709 (Rs 200 crore).

The projects for laying foundation stone include 227 km 6-lane access controlled Greenfield expressway from Ismailpur to Narnaul on NH 152D in 8 packages costing Rs 8,650 crore, 46 km 4-lane Gurugram Pataudi-Rewari section of NH 352W (Rs 1,524 crore) and 14.4 km 4-lane Rewari bypass for Rs 928 crore, the statement said.

In addition, foundation stone will also be laid for 30.45 km 4-lane Rewari-Ateli Mandi section of NH 11 costing Rs 1,057 crore, 40.8 km 6-lane Narnaul bypass on NH 148B, NH 11 and Narnaul to Ateli Mandi section of NH 11 (Rs 1,380 crore), 40.6 km 4-lane Jind-Gohana (greenfield alignment) of NH 352A (Rs 1,207 crore), 38.23 km 4-lane Gohana-Sonipat section of NH 352A (Rs 1,502 crore), and 40.47 km 4-lane UP-Haryana border to Roha on NH 334B (Rs 1,509 crore).

"These projects will benefit people of Haryana in a big way by providing smooth connectivity within state, as well as to other states like Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh," the statement said.

The projects will also save on time, fuel and cost, as also boost development in backward areas of the state, it added.