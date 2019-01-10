Parliament clears 10% quota bill, Prez nod to make it a law: Top highlights

The landmark quota Bill seeking to provide 10 per cent reservation in jobs and education for the economically weak in the general category was passed by the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, with most parties backing the measure, described by the government as "historic" and in the country's interest. The Rajya Sabha yesterday passed the constitutional amendment Bill, while the Lok Sabha had passed done so on Tuesday. Months before the Lok Sabha elections, the Narendra Modi-led central government approved providing this quota. It will become a law as soon as President signs it, without the need for a ratification by state legislatures. Here's all you need to know about the 10 per cent quota Bill for the general category: 1. What is 10% quota bill? Considered a non-caste and non-religion-based reservation, the 10 per cent is expected to benefit the poorer sections of the upper caste Hindus and other religions who at present are not beneficiaries of any quota. Basically, the caste is not going to be a mandatory criterion for eligibility. The 10 per cent also seeks to provide reservation to economically weaker sections in privately owned higher educational institutions, including unaided institutions, barring minority institutions. ALSO READ: Rajya Sabha passes 10% quota Bill, states to decide on beneficiary criteria The 10 per cent quota provision is over and above the existing 50 per cent quota for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and the Other Backward Classes (OBCs), and the proposal will take the total reservation to 60 per cent after it becomes a law. The new reservation will not encroach upon the reservation already provided to SC/ST and OBC categories, the government has assured. 2. Who benefits from the 10% quota Bill? The quota Bill will be applicable to the economically backward among Hindus, Muslims and Christians. Among the major Hindu castes to benefit from the quota Bill are, Brahmins, Rajputs (Thakurs), Jats, Marathas, Bhumihars, Vaishyas (trading castes) along with Patidars or Patels, Gujjars, Kappus and Kammas, depending on which caste group is listed in a state under which category. 3. What is the criteria for the 10% quota Bill? People earning below Rs 8 lakh per annum and possessing agricultural land below five acres and residential houses below 1,000 square feet are eligible to apply. The 10 per cent quota would be applicable in jobs of both central and state governments. It does not provide for reservation for those owning a flat of 1,000 square feet or more, land of 100 sq yards in notified municipality areas and 200 yards in non-notified areas. ALSO READ: Victory of social justice: Modi on passage of quota bill in Rajya Sabha 4. How will 10% quota Bill be implemented? The quota Bill will soon become a law with the President’s approval. The Bill seeks to amend Articles 15 and 16 of the Constitution. It seeks to add clause (6) in Article 15 to enable the state to provide reservations for economically weaker sections other than SCs, STs and OBCs. 5. Rajya Sabha discussion on quota Bill During the debate on the Bill in the Rajya Sabha, nearly all Opposition parties said PM Narendra Modi's government had pushed through quota Bill full of lacunae with an eye on the 2019 Lok Sabha polls as the BJP’s recent electoral losses in three Hindi heartland states had left it shaken.

They cautioned that the Bill was unlikely to survive judicial scrutiny.