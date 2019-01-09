Victory of social justice: Modi on passage of quota bill in Rajya Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Wednesday described the passage of the quota bill as a victory of social justice and said it will ensure a wider canvas for the youth to showcase their prowess and contribute towards the country's transformation.

"Delighted" over the passage of the Constitution (124th amendment) Bill, which amends the Constitution to provide 10 per cent reservation to general category poor in jobs and education, said he was glad to see such widespread support for it.

"Passage of the constitution (One Hundred And Twenty-Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2019 in both Houses of Parliament is a victory for social justice. It ensures a wider canvas for our Yuva Shakti to showcase their prowess and contribute towards India's transformation," said in series of tweets.

He said the passage of the bill is a tribute to the makers of the Constitution and great freedom fighters, who envisioned an India that is strong and inclusive.

The house also witnessed a vibrant debate, where several members expressed their insightful opinions, he added.

Parliament Wednesday approved amending the Constitution to provide 10 per cent reservation to general category poor in jobs and education with the government terming the landmark move as 'slog over sixes'.

In the last leg of the legislative process, the bill will now go to the President for approval. And once it gets his ascent, it will become a law that will give economically weaker sections in the general category 10 per cent reservation in education as well as central and state government jobs.