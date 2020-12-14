Gig economy takes centre stage as tech boosts opportunities for workers

The pandemic has seen technology play the role of a great leveler as location and time zones become less relevant. This has boosted opportunities for gig workers, and for providers of platforms enabling a gig workforce marketplace.

A is a free and global market in which firms set short-term gigs that are flexible and skill-based tasks or projects.

As organisational performance continues to be under stress considering ongoing macro-level uncertainty, companies are now steering towards the gig workforce as an alternative, asset-light talent pool, fundamentally geared to meet variable, and dynamically shifting, demand.

According to a report, while nearly half of the Indian industry employs gig workers at present, it will emerge a pioneer in this new workforce model over the next 2-5 years.