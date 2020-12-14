Gig economy takes centre stage as tech boosts opportunities for workers

-
ALSO READ
India's gig workers hit hardest by coronavirus pandemic, finds survey
Covid-19: Reimagining laws to provide adequate protection to gig workers
Employees or contractors? Gig universe faces a social code dilemma
Gig firm contributions towards staff social security to be mandatory soon
Gig workers need to register, update info for social security: Draft rules
-
The pandemic has seen technology play the role of a great leveler as location and time zones become less relevant. This has boosted opportunities for gig workers, and for providers of platforms enabling a gig workforce marketplace.
A gig economy is a free and global market in which firms set short-term gigs that are flexible and skill-based tasks or projects.
As organisational performance continues to be under stress considering ongoing macro-level uncertainty, companies are now steering towards the gig workforce as an alternative, asset-light talent pool, fundamentally geared to meet variable, and dynamically shifting, demand.
According to a Nasscom report, while nearly half of the Indian industry employs gig workers at present, it will emerge a pioneer in this new workforce model over the next 2-5 years.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU