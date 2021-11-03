Glasgow COP26: There's little risk for coal investors on road to 2070

Catching the world by surprise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday declared 2070 as the target year for India to have zero carbon emissions. While the target announced at the COP26 Summit in Glasgow is 49 years away, the fossil fuel dependent Indian economy will have to brace for a paradigm shift.

In all this, investors in coal may still find hope, officials believe. India has achieved 25 per cent of emission intensity reduction of GDP between 2005 and 2016, and is on a path to achieve more than 40 per cent by 2030, according to observations made by the Centre for Science and ...