GMPF to protest during Modi's Jan visit over Goa mining laws, operations

The People's Front, an umbrella organisation of people dependent on the state's mining sector, has decided to stage a protest during the visit of Prime Minister here next month, its chief Puti Goankar said.

The has been agitating for several months now demanding amendment in mining laws for the resumption of mining operations in Goa.

The mining sector in the coastal state came to a standstill in March this year after the Supreme Court quashed 88 mining leases and banned the extraction of iron ore.

is expected to be in the state in the first week of January to inaugurate the third bridge over Mandovi River.

"We are left with no other option. We have been demanding that the mining industry resume as soon as possible. But there is no solution in sight till date," Gaonkar told reporters Thursday.

He said that as part of the protest, members will show black flags during the PM's visit.