Google tax row: US technology companies want action against India

The Internet Association, representing Google, Amazon, Facebook, and eBay, has pressed for action against India for digital services tax, arguing that the 2 per cent equalisation levy was unreasonable and discriminated against US companies.

The body said this in its comment to the US Trade Representative (USTR) on Section 301 investigation, launched last month. However, IBM, the US Chamber of Commerce (USCC), and the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), which has Adobe, 3M, and Accenture as members, have opposed retaliatory tariffs, arguing that they will hurt American companies, and ...