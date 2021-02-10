Govrnment measures helping exports to record positive growth: CII

Steps taken by the government is helping the country's exports to record positive growth and the trend is expected to continue, industry body said on Wednesday.

Sanjay Budhia, Chairman, National Committee on EXIM, said that uncertainties in the global markets are trending down as countries move out of lockdowns and vaccine rollout gains pace.

"India's exports are seeing a pick-up in January 2021 over the previous year and this is likely to continue," he said in a statement.

Exports in January this year are estimated to be 5.37 per cent higher than in the same month in 2020.

The global recovery programmes have led to increased demand for goods and the rise in global commodity prices is indicative of the return of growth forces, he added.

Budhia said that issues such as delays at ports, movement restrictions on domestic freight, and other trade matters continued to be relentlessly taken up during the pandemic.

These steps ensured smoother movement of outward-bound cargo and helped faster return to normal activities, he noted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)