Reduction in pulses imports saving of Rs 15,000 cr annually: Govt

India's pulses production has increased significantly in the last few years, leading to a reduction in imports and an annual saving of Rs 15,000 crore in foreign exchange to the country, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said.
Addressing a conference organised by Indian Institute of Pulses Research (IPPR) on World Pulses Day, the minister said the country is moving towards becoming self-sufficient in pulses production.
The output has increased to 240 lakh tonnes from 140 lakh tonnes in the last six years because of efforts made by farmers and scientists as well as the government's initiative, he said.
Stating that pulses demand is estimated to reach 320 lakh tonnes by 2050, Tomar said there is a need to shift focus on increasing the production to meet rising demand.
"The dependence on pulses imports has come down and the country is saving Rs 15,000 crore annually," he said.
Tomar also highlighted that the government has increased the minimum support price (MSP) of pulses significantly and is also procuring the foodgrain.
He said the government has taken various steps to double farmers' income, including crop insurance scheme, Rs 1 lakh crore agri-infrastructure fund and PM-Kisan.
