Govt achieves feat of optimum coal supply at power units, thanks to Rlys

The government, on the back of improved rake availability, has achieved the feat of optimum coal supply at power units after a gap of 600 days. It recently declared no power units in India had critical coal stocks (of less than seven days).

As of March 21, the average stock at 126 power plants monitored by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) was seen at 29.7 million tonnes (MT), enough to feed power plants in the country for 17 days. The credit for this goes to the Indian Railways, which improved rake availability for the power sector. The railways have handled about 45 MT ...