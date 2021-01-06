Govt allows EPFO to invest in public sector debt ETFs like Bharat Bond

-
-
The union government has allowed the employees' provident fund organisation (EPFO) to invest in public sector debt exchange traded funds (ETFs) such as Bharat Bond.
The government has amended the labour ministry's notification in this regard.
The Bharat Bond ETF is a debt ETF that invests in AAA rated bonds of PSUs such as Indian Oil Corporation, Hudco among others. The ETF has a defined maturity date and easy exit options.
