Govt allows export of 5 mn Covid-19 PPE coveralls, 2 mn goggles per month

Shipments of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) medical coveralls for Covid-19 with an export quota of 5 million units per month has been permitted by the government on Tuesday, said Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal .

"Following PM Modi's mantra of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, in a decision to promote Make in India and industrial growth, govt permits export of 4 cr 2/3 Ply surgical masks and 2 million medical goggles every month, along with restriction-free export of face shields," he said.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said, "Monthly export quota of 5 million units of Medical Coveralls for Covid-19, 2 million medical goggles has been permitted."

All other items that are part of PPE kits remain prohibited, it said.

These items include medical goggles, all masks other than non-medical/non-surgical (cotton, silk, wool, polyester, nylon rayon, viscose - knitted, woven or blended); nitrile gloves and face shield.