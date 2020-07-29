JUST IN
Govt trying to attract FDI in infrastructure sector: Nitin Gadkari
Govt allows export of 5 mn Covid-19 PPE coveralls, 2 mn goggles per month

All other items that are part of PPE kits remain prohibited

ANI 

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said,

Shipments of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) medical coveralls for Covid-19 with an export quota of 5 million units per month has been permitted by the government on Tuesday, said Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal .

"Following PM Modi's mantra of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, in a decision to promote Make in India and industrial growth, govt permits export of 4 cr 2/3 Ply surgical masks and 2 million medical goggles every month, along with restriction-free export of face shields," he said.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said, "Monthly export quota of 5 million units of Medical Coveralls for Covid-19, 2 million medical goggles has been permitted."

All other items that are part of PPE kits remain prohibited, it said.

These items include medical goggles, all masks other than non-medical/non-surgical (cotton, silk, wool, polyester, nylon rayon, viscose - knitted, woven or blended); nitrile gloves and face shield.
