Govt amends equalisation levy form three days ahead of the deadline

Three days ahead of the deadline for the first installment of the Indian version of Google tax, the on Saturday notified changes in the form to facilitate payment for the newly introduced 2 per cent levy on foreign e-commerce operators like Amazon, Netflix, Uber etc.

The development indicates that government has not heeded to calls for deferment of the tax by the industry. The due date for first installment of the levy stands July 7.

India had through an amendment in the 2020-21 imposed a 2 per cent digital tax on trade and services by non-resident e-commerce operators with a turnover of over Rs 2 crore, expanding the scope of equalisation levy, which till last year only applied to digital advertising services. The new levy came into effect from April 1.

This has invited section 301 investigation by the United States, which has termed the tax 'discriminatory' against American companies.

In 2016, at the rate of 6 per cent was introduced on online advertisement services. The government had garnered around Rs 1,000 crore from the levy in 2018-19.

The has introduced changes in the challan ITNS 285, called the form. With this, the form could be used to deposit levy for both advertising revenue and e-commerce services.

The amended version of the challan has added ‘E-commerce operator for e-commerce supply or services’ under the heading ‘Type of Deductor’. Also, under the address section, there is the option of mentioning ‘Outside India’.

Besides, the Permanent Account Number (PAN) needs to be quoted mandatorily.

ALSO READ: E-comm firms to meet govt over mentioning 'country of origin' on July 8

E-commerce companies that fall under the equalisation levy scope include Adobe, Uber, Udemy, Zoom.us, Expedia, Alibaba, Ikea, LinkedIn, Spotify, and eBay

Tax experts pointed out that the government has burdened the companies to obtain PAN within one working day and that clarification is still awaited.

“This has rather imposed a burdensome and challenging task for non-resident e-commerce players to apply for and obtain PAN within 1 business day in the midst of curbs, and pandemic affected business life and also organise the mode of payment through an Indian bank account or debit card issued by an Indian Bank,” said Sandeep Jhunjhunwala, Partner, Nangia Andersen LLP.

While the non-resident were waiting for a detailed FAQ to get clarity on abstruse issues surrounding equalisation levy, this rushed move could cause substantial challenges in discharging the nearing first payment liability of equalisation levy, in case interest and penalty for delayed payments are to be avoided, he added.

Amit Maheshwari, partner, AKM Global said that even though with the amendment in the form, one can make the payment of equivalisation levy, several questions remain on this levy creating uncertainty in the minds of taxpayers. "One hopes the government comes out with necessary clarifications," he said.