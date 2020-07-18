Govt announces norms for contributions by individuals, institutions to NDRF

The Central government has laid out the modalities for contributions and grants from any person or institution to the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), for the first time after 15 years of its establishment.

Announcing this on Saturday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said the contributions to the have been allowed through any of the modes like physical instruments, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS)/National Electronic Transfer (NEFT)/ Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and https://bharatkosh.gov.in

These contributions have been allowed as per Section 46(1)(b) of the Disaster Management (DM) Act, 2005, the Ministry said. The MHA's approval came after clearance from the Union Finance Ministry.

The contributions to the by any individual or institution have been allowed nearly 15 years after it was set up. The NDRF, constituted under Section 46 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, supplements the State Disaster Response Fund of the states in case of natural calamities like cyclone, drought, earthquake, fire, flood, tsunami, hailstorm, landslide, avalanche, cloud burst and pest attack considered to be of severe nature by the government.

Through physical instruments, the contribution should be drawn favouring "PAO (Secretariat), MHA" at New Delhi. On the back of the instrument, the Ministry said, the individual may write "Contributions/ Grants to NDRF", the MHA added.



Through RTGS/NEFT/UPI, the contributions may also be made indicating the purpose as "Contributions/ Grants to NDRFa and deposited in the Receipt Account No. 10314382194, IFSC Code- SBIN0000625, State Bank of India, Central Sectt Branch, New Delhi.

The final mode of contribution is through Bharatkosh portal https://bharatkosh.gov.in using net banking, Debit Cards, Credit Cards and

Explaining the way to pay through bharatkosh.gov.in, the MHA suggested to click on the "Quick Payment" option on the home page https://bharatkosh.gov.in. On the next page, select the Ministry as "HOME AFFAIRS" and the purpose as "Contributions/ Grants to NDRF" and the website would further guide for payment, it said.



The helps people in distress during floods, droughts, quakes and other natural disasters.

The NDRF fund was also used to provide food and accommodation to migrant workers during the coronavirus-induced lockdown beginning March 25.