Govt appoints Indian Revenue Services officer Nitin Gupta new CBDT chairman

-
ALSO READ
IRS officer Sangeeta Singh given additional charge of CBDT chairman
What are direct and indirect taxes?
I-T Dept reforms, stronger economy led to record tax collections: CBDT
Working to improve tax literacy for widening taxpayer net: CBDT chairman
Direct tax mop-up beats the revised estimates at Rs 13.6 trillion
-
IRS officer Nitin Gupta has been appointed as the new CBDT chairman, a recent government order said.
Gupta, an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer of the 1986 batch of the Income Tax cadre, is serving as the Member (investigation) in the Board and is scheduled to retire in September next year.
The order issued on June 25 said the "Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri Nitin Gupta, IRS (IT:86), Member Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) as chairman, Central Board of Direct Taxes from the date of assumption of the post."
The post of the CBDT chief was being held in an additional capacity by Board member and 1986-batch IRS officer Sangeeta Singh after J B Mohapatra retired on April 30.
The CBDT is headed by a Chairman and can have six members who are in the rank of special secretary.
It is the administrative body for the Income Tax department.
There are five members in the Board at present with 1985-batch IRS officer Anuja Sarangi being the senior most.
The other members are Pragya Sahay Saksena and Subashree Anantkrishnan, both from the 1987 batch of the IRS.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU