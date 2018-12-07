Academic Krishnamurthy Subramanian is India's new chief economic adviser

Academic will be the government’s new chief economic adviser, it was announced on Friday.

He will have a three-year tenure. Subramanian teaches at Indian School of Business as an associate professor of finance (with tenure). He has a PhD from Chicago-Booth and is an expert in banking, corporate governance and economic policy, says his profile page on Indian School of Business’s website.

He has been published in the world’s leading journals. His PhD dissertation earned the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation Dissertation Fellowship. He was the top ranker at Indian Institute of Management Calcutta which awarded him an honour roll “for the most balanced outlook to business problems”. He holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology in Kanpur.

He is on the expert committees on Corporate Governance for the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and on Governance of Banks for The Reserve Bank of India (RBI). He is a member of SEBI’s Standing Committees on Alternative Investment Policy, Primary Markets, Secondary Markets and Research. He also serves on the boards of Bandhan Bank, the National Institute of Bank Management, and the RBI Academy.

Subramanian replaces Arvind Subramanian, who resigned in June after a four-year tenure.