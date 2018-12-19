JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

As PM pitches for 18% GST on 99% items, Chidambaram calls it belated wisdom
Business Standard

Govt aware of expanding Pak nuke capability, will respond to all threats

Government 'committed to taking all necessary steps to safeguard national security and respond to any threat suitably and adequately'

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

India, Russia, defence
Illustration by Ajay Mohanty

The government on Wednesday said it was aware of reports on the expansion of Pakistan's capability for production of fissile material for nuclear weapons and asserted that it was committed to taking all necessary steps to respond to any threat "suitably".

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, replying to a question in Lok Sabha, said the government continues to monitor developments in this regard. 

"Government is aware of reports on the expansion of Pakistan's capability for fissile material production for nuclear weapons, the expansion in its delivery capabilities and purported development of tactical nuclear weapons," she said.

The minister said the government was "committed to taking all necessary steps to safeguard national security and respond to any threat suitably and adequately".   

To a separate question on whether India has lost any territory as a result of international agreement and wars since independence or whether the country has gained any foreign territory through global pacts or wars during the period, she said the information is being collected from the ministries concerned.  
First Published: Wed, December 19 2018. 21:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements