Govt considers adding more teeth to aviation regulators ahead of ICAO audit

Civil aviation safety and security regulators may get the powers to fine airlines and airports up to Rs 1 crore for violations, ahead of a key UN body audit early next year. The civil aviation ministry has sought Cabinet approval for amending the Aircraft Act, 1934, to give more powers to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).

A Bill would be introduced in the upcoming Parliament session after the Cabinet nod, it is learnt. Currently, the DGCA can suspend or cancel licences of operators. Pilots and engineers can also ...