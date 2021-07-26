Govt detects undisclosed income of Rs 20,078 crore in Panama Leak

The government has filed 107 prosecution complaints (also known as charge sheet) under the new Black Money Act and detected undisclosed income of approximately Rs 20,078 crore in the Panama Papers Leak case, the government informed the Parliament on Monday.
While giving details of the government's actions in different cases under the Black Money Act, 2015, Pankaj Chaudhary, Minister of State for Finance, also informed that there is no official estimate of the black money stashed in the Swiss Bank for the past 10 years.
As on May 31, government has passed 166 assessment orders under The Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015, wherein it has raised a demand of Rs 8,216 crore.
Besides the Panama Leak, the government has also detected undisclosed credits of Rs around Rs 246 crore in Paradise Papers Leaks and Rs 11,010 crore in n ICIJ cases, also known as Offshore Leaks.
In the HSBC case (or Swiss Leaks), undisclosed income of Rs 8,465 crore has been brought to tax and a penalty of Rs 1,294 crore has been levied.
"The Income Tax Department takes appropriate action under relevant laws against the tax evaders. Such action under direct tax laws includes searches, surveys, enquiries, assessment of income, levy of tax, interest, penalties, etc. and filing of prosecution complaints in criminal courts, wherever applicable," said Pankaj Chaudhary, Minister of State for Finance.
