Govt eases coal import targets as inventories improve in some states

India has eased coal import targets for utilities owned by state governments and private companies, according to an internal notice reviewed by Reuters.
India's power ministry has asked PSU utilities and private power producers to assess the amount of coal needed to be imported for blending, according to a notice issued to government officials and private utilities.
Many states have stocks 50% above normal levels while others are still near critical levels, the ministry said in the Aug. 1 notice.
States, independent power producers and the coal ministry could decide on coal import percentages after assessing the availability of domestic supplies, the power ministry said.
The power ministry said in May that it would cut domestic fuel supplies to state government-run utilities if they do not import 10% of their overall requirements to blend with local coal.
