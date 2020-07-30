Govt establishes authority to protect and enforce consumer rights

The government has established the Central Consumer Protection Authority to promote, protect and enforce the rights of consumers.

The that came into force from July 20 has a provision for setting up the authority.

The authority will be empowered to conduct investigations into violations of and file complaints, prosecute, and order recall of unsafe goods and services. It is also empowered to order discontinuation of unfair trade practices and misleading advertisements.

The additional secretary in the Department of Consumer Affairs, Nidihi Khare, has been given the charge of chief commissioner.

The new Act also covers e-commerce platforms.