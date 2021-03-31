Govt extends Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme to June 30

-
The government has extended the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) by another three months, and widened its scope to issue additional funding up to 40 per cent of outstanding loans as on Feb 29, 2020 as against 20 per cent earlier.
The scheme, dubbed as ECLGS 3.0, has been extended until June 30, or until Rs 3 trillion is disbursed, due to continuing adverse impact of Covid-19 pandemic on certain services sector, Ministry of Finance said in a statement. The collateral free loan guarantee scheme, announced as a part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat package, would now also cover borrowers with total credit outstanding up to Rs 500 crore, with overdues for 60 days or less on February 29 as compared to 30 days overdue earlier.
The tenor of loans granted under ECLGS 3.0 will be 6 years including moratorium period of 2 years. The tenor of loans under the previous version, ECLGS 2.0, was five years with a 12-month moratorium on repayment of principal.
“The modifications introduced in the scheme, while providing an incentive to MLIs (member lending institutions) to enable availability of additional funding facility to the eligible beneficiaries will go a long way in contributing to economic revival, protecting jobs, and creating conducive environment for employment generation,” the statement said.
The government has incurred an expense of Rs 4,000 crore to provide guarantee on 91.9 lakh loans amounting to Rs 2.01 trillion as on March 15.
