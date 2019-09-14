Govt forms IT Standing Committee, names Shashi Tharoor as chairperson

The government formed a Parliamentary Standing Committee for Information Technology comprising 31 Members of Parliament from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha with Congress MP as the Chairperson of the committee.

Tharoor replaces BJP MP as head of the IT standing committee. Tharoor earlier was heading the committee on external affairs in his previous stint as an MP.

The standing committee includes Gurdaspur Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sunny Deol, All India Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, Congress MP from Sivaganga, Karti P Chidambaram, and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya.

"I have been appointed as Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications & Information Technology. It is always a privilege to serve the nation through constructively pursuing Govt accountability to Parliament," Tharoor tweeted on Saturday.

The committee will play an important role as the Personal Data Protection Bill gets tabled in Parliament.

The Parliamentary Committee header by Thakur was in the just before General Elections for asking social media companies including Facebook and Twitter explain how they would tackle national security during the election cycle.