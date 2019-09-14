JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

This govt will not shy away from taking bold decisions, says S Jaishankar
Business Standard

Govt forms IT Standing Committee, names Shashi Tharoor as chairperson

Tharoor replaces BJP MP Anurag Thakur as head of the IT standing committee

Neha Alawadhi  |  New Delhi 

Constitution and Upadhyay cannot go hand in hand, says Tharoor at JLF
Shashi Tharoor

The government formed a Parliamentary Standing Committee for Information Technology comprising 31 Members of Parliament from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha with Congress MP Shashi Tharoor as the Chairperson of the committee.

Tharoor replaces BJP MP Anurag Thakur as head of the IT standing committee. Tharoor earlier was heading the committee on external affairs in his previous stint as an MP.

The standing committee includes Gurdaspur Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sunny Deol, All India Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, Congress MP from Sivaganga, Karti P Chidambaram, and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya.

"I have been appointed as Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications & Information Technology. It is always a privilege to serve the nation through constructively pursuing Govt accountability to Parliament," Tharoor tweeted on Saturday.

The committee will play an important role as the Personal Data Protection Bill gets tabled in Parliament.

The Parliamentary Committee header by Thakur was in the news just before General Elections for asking social media companies including Facebook and Twitter explain how they would tackle national security during the election cycle.
First Published: Sat, September 14 2019. 19:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU