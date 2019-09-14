Govt had no outstanding loans from RBI in week ended September 6

JUST IN
State governments had loans worth Rs 421 crore from the RBI in the week ended September 6 compared with Rs 606 crore in the previous week

The government had no outstanding loans with the central bank under the ways and means advances in the week ended September 6, according to a weekly statistical supplement released by the RBI on Friday.

First Published: Sat, September 14 2019. 02:06 IST

