Govt had no outstanding loans from RBI in week ended September 6

The government had no outstanding loans with the central bank under the ways and means advances in the week ended September 6, according to a weekly statistical supplement released by the RBI on Friday.
State governments had loans worth Rs 421 crore from the RBI in the week ended September 6 compared with Rs 606 crore in the previous week, the release showed.
