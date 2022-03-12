Govt in talks with sectors impacted by ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict

The government is analysing the sectoral impact of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and is holding consultations with the industry bodies to understand the pain points, a senior government official said. “We are analysing the sectors that will be impacted. We have already held a couple of meetings on that. The conflict will have a negative impact on the economy.

On the other hand, it will create some opportunities for industry to substitute finished goods earlier supplied by Russia and Ukraine. We have had one round of discussion with the industry to assess the impact. We have ...