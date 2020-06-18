Govt likely to fast-track import restrictions on 371 Chinese goods

The commerce ministry is fast-tracking measures to cut down on Chinese imports and the findings will be presented to the Prime Minister's Office soon.

According to official sources, the government has been gearing up to place tighter restrictions on the import of 371 items — ranging from toys and plastic goods to sports items, and furniture — which worth $127 billion. “A large chunk of these originate in China and for those goods, we will pursue import substitution,” a senior official said. Electronics, drugs, apparels, and consumer durables from China are ...