Govt likely to sell 11% stake in IRFC by FY24 as part of disinvestment plan
Irdai advises firms about minimum rate rule for reinsurance treaties
Centre develops new metrics for imports after reports of under-reporting
UP business delegation garners Rs 20,000 crore investments from Singapore
What changed at last week's GST Council meeting?
India public cloud service market to be worth $13 bn by 2026: Report
Carbon credit market: Why power ministry is best suited to run this project
Jammu & Kashmir tops scheme to assist microenterprises, shows govt data
Top Headlines: Manufacturing firms shine, defence exports treble, and more
Non-crop sector pulls the farm sector gross value added in Q2 of FY23
GST compensation of Rs 17,176 cr pending to states as of June 2022: Govt
Govt likely to sell 11% stake in IRFC by FY24 as part of disinvestment plan

Senior officials say govt plans to bring own shareholding down to 75%;

Dhruvaksh Saha  |  New Delhi 

The government, as part of its disinvestment drive, is planning to sell 11 per cent of its stake in Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) over the current and the next financial year.

First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 17:18 IST

