Govt may allow instalments for Vivad se Vishwas amid Covid-19 outbreak

With bleak economic outlook due to the coronavirus pandemic, the government is evaluating the option of allowing instalment payments for those opting for the Vivad se Vishwas direct tax resolution scheme. The scheme requires payments to be made before June 30, which appears difficult for most businesses facing cash crunch and near-term economic uncertainty due to the lockdown.

With a steep revenue collection target for the fiscal year, the government is examining ways to make the scheme attractive for assesses. Vivad se Vishwas scheme was announced in the Budget presented ...