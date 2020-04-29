One month of bank merger: Coronavirus lockdown proves a dampener

A month after the country’s biggest bank amalgamation exercise, integration seems to have taken place only on paper as the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19 has proved a big hurdle.

On April 1, Punjab National Bank (PNB) took over Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) and United Bank of India (UBI) to become the country’s second-largest lender after State Bank of India (SBI) in terms of business. Canara Bank subsumed Syndicate Bank; Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank merged with Union Bank of India (UBI); and Allahabad Bank became a part of Indian Bank. ...