Govt likely to monetise Indian Railways' heritage routes and stadia

As part of its plan to monetise land and assets for meeting the highest-ever divestment target of Rs 1.05 trillion, the government is likely to throw open Indian Railways’ heritage routes and stadia, including the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi, for private sector investments.

According to multiple sources privy to discussions, representatives from the NITI Aayog, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), ministry of youth affairs and sports, and railways ministry, have had two rounds of meetings in this regard. These meetings took place before Finance ...