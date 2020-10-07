Govt names RBI executive director M Rajeshwar Rao as fourth dy governor

The appointment committee of the government named M Rajeshwar Rao, executive director of the (RBI) as the fourth deputy governor of the central bank.

This position lay vacant after N S Vishwanathan demitted office on March 31. Rao was the senior-most among RBI’s 12 EDs. Until recently, he used to look after Internal Debt Management Department, Financial Markets Operation Department, International Department, and Secretary’s Department.

Rajeshwar Rao joined RBI in 1984, and is a career central banker having exposure in various aspects of central banking. He was appointed as RBI ED on November 7, 2016, in charge of the Department of Statistics and Information Management, Financial Markets Operation Department and International Department. As Chief General Manager of the central bank, Rao was in charge of Financial Markets Operations Department.

Rajeshwar Rao is a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and a Master of Business Administration from University of Cochin. He is also a Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers.