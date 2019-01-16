Govt okays Rs 3,600 cr for setting up 13 central universities in 11 states

The Union on Wednesday granted approval to an expenditure of over Rs 3,600 crore for setting up of 13 new within the next 36 months.

The new were established under the Act, 2009 in Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Orissa, Punjab, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu.

While one university each is to be set up in 11 of these states, Jammu and Kashmir will get two new central varsities.

"The has given its approval for incurring an expenditure of Rs 3,639.32 crore for the 13 central universities for recurring cost and creation of necessary infrastructure for completion of the campuses. The work will be completed within 36 months," Union Minister said at a press conference.

"The has also given ex-post facto approval for Rs 1,474.65 crore being the amount spent over and above the earlier cabinet approval of Rs 3,000 crore for these central universities," he added.

The minister said the move will increase access to and set exemplary standards for other universities to emulate and will help in minimising the regional imbalances in educational facilities.