JUST IN
Govt panel concludes stakeholder discussion on digital competition law
Subansiri Lower hydro electric project likely to be completed by May 2023
Inflation expected to come down over the year: RBI MPC member Ashima Goyal
Rajesh Agrawal to lead London trade mission to India starting March 13
Top headlines: India-Australia trade pact, SVB collapse, and more
India, Australia to partner for mineral projects to develop supply chain
PM praises Central Railway for 100% electrification of broad gauge network
DPIIT asks states to hold industry interactions for addressing bottlenecks
India, Australia eye early conclusion on comprehensive trade pact
FSSAI warns traders, FBOs against using calcium carbide for ripening fruits
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
Subansiri Lower hydro electric project likely to be completed by May 2023
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Govt panel concludes stakeholder discussion on digital competition law

Govt panel concludes stakeholder discussion on digital competition law

Topics
Ministry of Corporate Affairs | competition law | Policy

Ruchika Chitravanshi  |  New Delhi 

Digital transformation

The corporate affairs ministry has concluded the stakeholder discussions on the digital competition law with final presentations from big tech companies such as Amazon, Uber, Flipkart, Meta and Google, according to government sources.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Ministry of Corporate Affairs

First Published: Sun, March 12 2023. 17:27 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.