Govt pays MSMEs Rs 21,000-cr dues in seven months over procurements

-
ALSO READ
FM Nirmala Sitharaman asks seven CPSEs to spend 50% capex in H1
We are converting crisis into opportunity, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Indian Bank launches business mentoring programme to support MSMEs
PSBs lead in disbursing loans to MSMEs under credit guarantee scheme
Govt to infuse Rs 20,000 cr in public sector banks; seeks parliamentary nod
-
Over Rs 21,000 crore of dues have been paid to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the past seven months by the Union government agencies and Central Public Sector Enterprises for procurement made from these firms.
The highest level of procurement was achieved in October (over Rs 5,100 crore) and payment of over Rs 4,1000 crore was made.
This is likely to be surpassed in November as procurement of about Rs 4,700 crore has been made and about Rs 4,000 crore paid, according to reports received in just the first ten days for November.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday reviewed the situation. The FM announced the Atmanirbhar Bharat package in May, saying MSME dues should be paid in 45 days.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU