Govt pays MSMEs Rs 21,000-cr dues in seven months over procurements

Over Rs 21,000 crore of dues have been paid to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the past seven months by the Union government agencies and Central Public Sector Enterprises for procurement made from these firms.

The highest level of procurement was achieved in October (over Rs 5,100 crore) and payment of over Rs 4,1000 crore was made.

This is likely to be surpassed in November as procurement of about Rs 4,700 crore has been made and about Rs 4,000 crore paid, according to reports received in just the first ten days for November.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday reviewed the situation. The FM announced the Atmanirbhar Bharat package in May, saying MSME dues should be paid in 45 days.



