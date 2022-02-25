Govt plans to procure record 44.4 mn tonnes wheat from farmers next year

-
-
The Centre plans to buy a staggering 44.4 million tonnes of wheat from farmers in the forthcoming 2022-23 season that will start from April.
This is 2.44 per cent more than the purchases made during the current season, an official statement said today.
Of this, Punjab will contribute the most at 13.2 million tonnes, followed by Madhya Pradesh (12.8 million tonnes) and Haryana (8.5 million tonnes).
Wheat production in the 2022-23 marketing season is projected at a record 111.32 million tonnes, up 1.58 per cent from last year.
