Govt policies favouring SMEs will make fiscal consolidation harder: Moody's

Global rating agency Moody’s on Friday said the government policies to support the incomes of small enterprises and low-income households ahead of Lok Sabha elections will make fiscal consolidation harder.

The fiscal deficit may touch 3.4 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) for year ending March 2019, breach the target of 3.3 per cent.

Over the past month, India's (Baa2 stable) government has announced policies to support the incomes of small enterprises and low-income households. It is also considering additional steps to support farmers facing financial distress.

In the absence of new revenue boosting measures, the policies will collectively make it harder for the government to achieve its fiscal consolidation objectives, according to rating agency.

Moody’s has published an Issuer Comment titled “Government of India: New policy measures, both announced and proposed, increase risks of fiscal slippage”.

Agency said meeting the short-term fiscal objectives through one-off sources of revenue and cuts in capital expenditure would denote low fiscal policy effectiveness.

These measures come ahead of India’s parliamentary general election (Loksabha), likely to be held in April and May 2019. The authorities have presented them as permanent measures which would have a long-lasting impact on India's public finances.

“Fiscal easing measures coincide with revenue underperformance. We currently expect the central government's fiscal deficit to reach 3.4% of GDP in the financial year ending March 2019, marginally higher than the budgeted target of 3.3% of GDP”, it said.

The proposed measures, if implemented, will cause further slippage from India's fiscal consolidation roadmap. The plan is to reduce the central government's deficit to 3.1 per cent and 3.0 per cent of GDP in fiscal years ending Mach 2020 and March 2021, respectively.

Despite lower-than-planned expenditure, weakening revenue has resulted in the government already exceeding its full year deficit target, reaching 114% of the budgeted amount from April to November 2018.

GST relief and tax cuts will erode the revenue base near term Changes to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) framework will weigh on tax revenue collection near term. On 10 January 2019, the GST Council doubled the income tax exemption limit for companies to Rs four crore in annual revenue from Rs two crore.

Meanwhile, income from divestments of government assets has been weaker than budgeted. From April to December 2018, proceeds from divestments only amounted to 42.7% of the Rs 80,00 crore that the government planned to raise. It highlights the challenges in relying on divestments as a sustained source of revenue.

The government could accelerate stake sales in public sector banks and seek special one-off dividend payments or deferments of subsidy payments to government-related entities to bridge budget shortfalls. But the positive impact of such steps on India’s government finances would be short lived, it added.

Achieving deficit reduction through such unpredictable revenue sources denotes weaker fiscal policy effectiveness than if consolidation were achieved through more durable and predictable revenue sources, such as tax revenue, Moody’s added.