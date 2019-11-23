Govt releases 5 survey reports after uproar, holds back study it junked

The government on Saturday released five survey reports on key economic and social trends but held back its findings on India's household consumer expenditure after controversially junking the data last week.

The ministry of statistics and programme implementation released reports titled ‘Household Social Consumption in India: Health’ and ‘Household Social Consumption in India: Education’, which were conducted along with the ‘Household Consumer Expenditure’ survey between July 2017 and June 2018. This was a part of the 75th round of survey conducted by the National Statistical Office (NSO), which was earlier known as the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO).

The ministry also released unit-level data, which is essential for researchers and analysts to do their own analysis. All the reports are signed by NSO director general Vijay Kumar.

The government’s released the reports two days after more than 200 scholars from across the globe issued a statement demanding the release of all reports produced by the NSO, including the household consumer expenditure survey.





The ministry released the periodic labour survey force report, which shows trend of unemployment in urban areas for January-March 2019 period. It also released results of its survey titled ‘Drinking Water, Sanitation, Hygiene and Housing Conditions in India’ – part of its 75th round of survey conducted between July and December 2018.

“It is a welcome move that the government has released these survey reports. It was started to get really worrying after the annual report of the periodic labour force survey (PLFS) 2017-18 was initially withheld for release. The whole idea of conducting PLFS was to track employment on a real time basis. The MoSPI should now put out a calendar for release of some of these data sets,” said former chief statistician Pronab Sen.

The 75th round of household survey was meant to capture three broad trends—consumer expenditure, health, and education—but the government released the first two topics alone.

Business Standard had reported on November 15 that fell for the first time in over four decades by 3.7 per cent between 2011-12 and 2017-18, according to the NSO’s ‘Key Indicators of Household Consumption Survey’. The 75th round of survey, conducted between July 2018 and June 2019, was approved for release by an expert committee on June 19, 2019.

The ministry, in a statement on Friday, had said there were concerns about the ability of the NSO surveys to “capture consumption of social services by households especially on health and education.”



After Business Standard’s report, the statistics ministry said it has decided to junk the survey because of “data quality” issues. This was the first time the government decided not to release a survey conducted by the NSO, a statistical body set up in 1950.

In the fag end of its previous tenure, the government had withheld the Periodic Labour Force Survey of 2017-18 for five months. The survey, which showed the unemployment rate touching a 45-year high of 6.1 per cent, was approved by the National Statistical Commission (NSC), an autonomous body overlooking India's statistical system, in December 2018, but was released in May 2019 after the results for the Parliamentary elections were announced. Two members of the NSC, including its chairman P C Mohanan, had resigned as the government was not releasing the data.

"This suppression of essential data is terrible for accountability and for ensuring that citizens have the benefit of official data collection that is paid for with their taxes. It is also counterproductive for the government, which may be kept in the dark about actual trends in the economy and, therefore, not be able to devise appropriate policies," a statement issued by over 200 scholars had said on Thursday. Those who had signed included Nobel laureate Angus Deaton, French economist Thomas Piketty, Oxford professor Barbara Harris-White, former Planning Commission members Abhijit Sen and A Vaidyanathan.