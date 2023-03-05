JUST IN
No 'Bhoodan land' in 13 Bihar districts for distribution among poor: Panel
Business Standard

Govt removes basic customs duty of 10% on whole tur to check local prices

The government has removed the basic customs duty of 10 per cent on whole tur or pigeon peas as part of steps to check the local prices of the lentil

Topics
Import duty | tur daal

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Govt removes basic customs duty of 10% on whole tur to check local prices

The government has removed the basic customs duty of 10 per cent on whole tur or pigeon peas as part of steps to check the local prices of the lentil.

In a notification dated March 3, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said import duty on Tur (whole) will be 'Nil'. The reduced duty is effective from March 4.

However, import of tur, other than whole tur, continues to attract basic customs duty of 10 per cent.

The exemption to whole tur import duty comes amidst lower tur production estimates in the country.

Tur production is pegged lower at 3.89 million tonnes in the 2022-23 crop year (July-June) from 4.34 million tonnes in the previous year as per the initial projection made by the agriculture ministry. Tur is a kharif crop.

Fearing likely shortage, the government in January said it has made an advance plan to import about 10 lakh tonnes higher quality of tur dal via private trade this year to meet the domestic requirement.

First Published: Sun, March 05 2023. 17:56 IST

