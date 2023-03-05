JUST IN
Business Standard

Centre to daily monitor revenue receipts, expenses to check fiscal deficit

From March 1 onwards, the finance ministry has begun monitoring of revenue receipts like tax collections and even expenses, to control fiscal deficit in the current fiscal

Topics
Centre | Fiscal Deficit

IANS  |  New Delhi 

credit, lending, loans, support, fiscal stimulus, money
Illustration: Ajay mohanty

From March 1 onwards, the finance ministry has begun monitoring of revenue receipts like tax collections and even expenses, to control fiscal deficit in the current fiscal.

"In order to keep a close track of receipts, expenditure and involving fiscal position of the central government in the month of March, 2023, it is necessary to have updated information on a day-to-day basis," the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) under the finance ministry said in an office memorandum dated March 1.

The daily monitoring of tax and non-tax revenue collections will help in timely corrective actions, sources said.

The ministry has also asked the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) and Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) to report latest figures.

Disinvestment receipts would also have to be reported on a daily basis, as per the memorandum.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, March 05 2023. 17:11 IST

`
