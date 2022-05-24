Govt imposes restrictions on sugar exports from June 1, a first in 6 years

-
ALSO READ
Sugar shares extend rally; Balrampur, Dwarikesh rally up to 27% in one week
Closing sugar inventory likely to be second lowest in 10 years this year
Govt announces import relief for edible oil; cut in sugar exports next
India's sugar exports grow by 291% since FY14: Govt
Sugar exports estimated at a record 9.5 million tonnes in 2021-22
-
India has restricted sugar exports for the first time in six years to prevent a surge in domestic prices and asked traders to secure permission for overseas sale of the sweetener from June 1 to October 31, the government said in a notification on Tuesday.
Ministry of Consumer Affairs said that it has decided to regulate sugar exports from June 1 till further orders and would allow sugar exports up to 100 lakh metric tonnes (LMT).
“Taking into consideration unprecedented growth in exports of sugar and the need to maintain sufficient stock of sugar in the country as well as to safeguard interests of the common citizens of the country by keeping prices of sugar under check, Government of India has decided to regulate sugar exports w.e.f. 01 June 2022," stated the government notification. Sugar mills and exporters need to take approvals in form of Export Release Orders.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU