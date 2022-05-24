Govt imposes restrictions on sugar exports from June 1, a first in 6 years

India has restricted for the first time in six years to prevent a surge in domestic prices and asked traders to secure permission for overseas sale of the sweetener from June 1 to October 31, the government said in a notification on Tuesday.

Ministry of Consumer Affairs said that it has decided to regulate from June 1 till further orders and would allow up to 100 lakh metric tonnes (LMT).

“Taking into consideration unprecedented growth in exports of sugar and the need to maintain sufficient stock of sugar in the country as well as to safeguard interests of the common citizens of the country by keeping prices of sugar under check, Government of India has decided to regulate sugar exports w.e.f. 01 June 2022," stated the government notification. Sugar mills and exporters need to take approvals in form of Export Release Orders.