JUST IN
Govt's ethanol blending programme faces supply and pricing problem
September sees revival in national highway construction: Govt data
India misses fifth largest economy tag to UK by $10 bn this year
Railways plans to launch Vande Bharat trains for freight operations
As MPC fails on CPI mandate, RBI's growth-inflation balance gets trickier
Chhattisgarh govt allots land ownership deeds to inhabitants in Bastar
India pushes for settlement of international trade in rupee with Sudan
No immediate plans on making NHAI InvIT public, says CEO Suresh Goyal
At 82.34, rupee ends marginally weaker ahead of US inflation test
NHAI InvIT looks to raise additional Rs 3,800 cr: Minister Nitin Gadkari
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
September sees revival in national highway construction: Govt data
Business Standard

Govt's ethanol blending programme faces supply and pricing problem

The government's ambitious aim to double the blending target could face challenges from two of the three sources: Grain-based and biomass-based

Topics
ethanol blending programme | Petroleum sector | ethanol

Sanjeeb Mukherjee & Subhayan Chakraborty  |  New Delhi 

Ethanol Blending, Petrol, Petroleum
One big challenge that grain-based ethanol industries are facing of late is sourcing rice husk to run their boilers

India’s ambitious plan to blend 20 per cent ethanol with petrol rests on two sources of supply: Sugarcane-based and grain-based sources.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on ethanol blending programme

First Published: Thu, October 13 2022. 21:35 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.